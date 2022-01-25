World class shipyard to be built in Patuakhali near Payra port

The government is planning to build a world class shipyard near Payra seaport in Patuakhali costing around Taka 14,000 crore.

Gentium Solutions, a Singapore and Australia-based company, and Damen Shipyards Group, a Netherlands-based company, are willing to finance the Taka 14,000 crore foreign direct investments (FDI) project.

It will be the costliest FDI project in Bangladesh after implementation.

During a meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at his office room here today, Gentium Solutions Advisor Md Kaikobad Hossain, Damen Group Senior Director (Naval Projects) Eef van den Broek, and Damen Group Asia Pacific Regional Sales Director Rabien Bahadoer made the proposal, said a press release.

At that time, they handed over the feasibility study report of the project to the industries minister.

Gentium-Damen Consortium conducted the feasibility study under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC).

Among others, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, Gentium Additional Adviser Dr Saidur Rahman Selim, Gentium Technical Chief Brigadier General (Retd) Arif Ahmed Chowdhury, Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Faizul Amin and concerned officials were present.

During the meeting, Humayun said the government wants to go from a 'ship buying nation' to a 'ship building nation'.

He said that the government will extend all possible cooperation in setting up a world-class shipbuilding factory.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced to build shipbuilding and ship repairing industry in Payra port area, he added. -BSS













