Foreign national detained with drugs

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Customs officials have detained a Botswana national along with over 3kg of heroin-like granular at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The detainee is Lesedi Molapisi, of Ramotswa of Botswana, who arrived in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, said a release of customs officials.
On secret information, the airport's customs officials and an intelligence agency intercepted the woman while crossing the green channel at around 5:30pm on Sunday, said the release.
After scanning her bag, the customs officials seized over 3kg of heroin-like granular substance worth Tk 20 crore in eight polybags, said a customs official.
Chemical tests of the seized drugs have not yet been carried out.
The detainee was handed over to Airport police, the release added.    -UNB


