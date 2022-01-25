Foreign national detained with drugs

Customs officials have detained a Botswana national along with over 3kg of heroin-like granular at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The detainee is Lesedi Molapisi, of Ramotswa of Botswana, who arrived in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, said a release of customs officials.

On secret information, the airport's customs officials and an intelligence agency intercepted the woman while crossing the green channel at around 5:30pm on Sunday, said the release.

After scanning her bag, the customs officials seized over 3kg of heroin-like granular substance worth Tk 20 crore in eight polybags, said a customs official.

Chemical tests of the seized drugs have not yet been carried out.

The detainee was handed over to Airport police, the release added. -UNB









