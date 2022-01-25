Video
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022
Editorial

It is no time to panic

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022

Not even a month into the New Year and the nation is once again in the grips of a pandemic panic. Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 is spreading with a lightning speed across the country resulting in a widespread dangerous panic - this is indeed disturbing. The number of patients at our hospitals is increasing at a geometric rate. We have enough reasons to fear that if this continues, it will not take too long for the health sector to collapse.

However, an important reminder on the Omicron variant, fast sweeping and infecting our people is that most international laboratory studies have suggested the more transmissible variant replicates less efficiently once inside the lung tissue. A number of our experts have already opined the infection that rises fast also decreases fast. Omicron infection may continue to rise in the next two weeks. It is most likely to continue until the first half of February. It could be reduced by the last week of the same month.

Nevertheless, it is still too early to draw conclusions as there is an inevitable lag between infection and hospitalisation, and the protection offered by vaccines against Omicron in older and other vulnerable populations is still not clear. But we would advise all to get vaccinated as quickly possible.

The country has witnessed ups and downs of the ongoing pandemic raging on for almost two years. Fearful panicking only worsened the pandemic scenario - not to forget a higher rate of urgency is not supposed to entail ever-present panic, anxiety, or fear - the current situation demands all to remain practical and strictly comply to health rules.

One vital lesson taught by the pandemic is importance of self - reliance. It is directly linked to ensure personal health, hygiene and safety. We realized how dependent we've always been on those who nurture us and take care of our homes & health. Moreover, repeated months of lockdown have also taught us value of empathy, one that goes a long way. By now we must have definitely learnt a set of skills and practices to prevent contracting the Coronavirus.

While many of us have turned accustomed wearing face masks and practice social distancing, most of us yet remain indifferent. We urge all to practice and stick to the government imposed 11 point health rules and refrain from unnecessarily crowding public and private places.

The least we expect is fear to replace our self confidence. Many other countries have fallen victims to the Omicron variant too, and combating it with different plans and strategies. The government as well as the people must not repeat old mistakes. It is no time to panic.



