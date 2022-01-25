Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop overcharging bus passengers

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Dear Sir

Since the rise in price of diesel and kerosene oil, the public transport sector is experiencing instability. On the one hand, the transport staffs are charging illegally more fair and the passengers are sporadically protesting. Under this circumstance, the High Court has given the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) one month to initiate effective measures to prevent overcharging in buses.

The court said that fares must be displayed on electronic billboards where passengers can see it easily at all bus stops across the country. A lawyer moved the court challenging the legality of bus fare hike and seeking the court's directive on displaying fares. It also issued a rule asking why failure to enact rules for increasing fares of public transport as per the Road Transport Act, failure to control the collection of fares without displaying the fare list and failure to stop overcharging by bus owners and conductors should not be declared illegal.
All people concerned, including the secretary to the road transport ministry and the BRTA chairman, have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks. We hope a fair solution regarding the issue.

Tushar Ahmed
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop overcharging bus passengers
Humanitarian aid by Turkey’s TIKA gives hope to Rohingya in Bangladesh
Packet labelling on food packets
New thoughts of future education
UP elections: Litmus test for the ruling party
Honesty and accountability: Key elements of people’s welfare
All dilapidated rail crossings should be renovated
Life, and death, in Guantanamo


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft