Stop overcharging bus passengers

Dear Sir



Since the rise in price of diesel and kerosene oil, the public transport sector is experiencing instability. On the one hand, the transport staffs are charging illegally more fair and the passengers are sporadically protesting. Under this circumstance, the High Court has given the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) one month to initiate effective measures to prevent overcharging in buses.



The court said that fares must be displayed on electronic billboards where passengers can see it easily at all bus stops across the country. A lawyer moved the court challenging the legality of bus fare hike and seeking the court's directive on displaying fares. It also issued a rule asking why failure to enact rules for increasing fares of public transport as per the Road Transport Act, failure to control the collection of fares without displaying the fare list and failure to stop overcharging by bus owners and conductors should not be declared illegal.

All people concerned, including the secretary to the road transport ministry and the BRTA chairman, have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks. We hope a fair solution regarding the issue.



Tushar Ahmed

Over email