

New thoughts of future education



However, education makes a crucial contribution to achieve sustainable development and resilient societies and contributes to the achievement of all other Sustainable Development Goals which has been considered as unitary tools to receiving sustainable development in multidisciplinary sides on social, economic, environment and all surroundings of life.



Certainly, it should be important to implement inclusive and equitable quality of education at all levels - early childhood, primary, secondary, tertiary and distance education, including technical and vocational training -all people may have to lifelong learning opportunities that help them to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to access opportunities to participate fully in society and contribute to sustainable development.



Moreover, ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all- is the fourth goal of sustainable development (SDG's). It contains ten targets which emphasize on ensuring that all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education; including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations.



Besides, it also keeps attention on affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education for the purpose of enhancing technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship. But sadly, COVID-19 pandemic is remarked as a "generational catastrophe". Before the pandemic, progress was not satisfactory to achieve the education targets in the Goals. School closures caused by the pandemic have had devastating consequences for children's learning and well-being. Hundreds of millions of children and young people are falling behind in their learning, which will have effects long-term.



But regrettably, some of the indicators have come up with the reasons for the barrier of education such as social and economic inequality, climate change, biodiversity loss, resource use that exceeds planetary boundaries, democratic backsliding and disruptive technological automation and so on.



The United Nations (UN) report illustrates that about 258 million children and adolescents around the world do not have the opportunity to enter or complete school; 617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math; less than 40% of girls in sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school and some four million children and youth refugees are out of school. Furthermore, nearly 369 million children who rely on school meals need to look to other sources for daily nutrition.



However, in December 2019, COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, a majority of countries obliged to announce the temporary closure of schools, impacting more than 91 per cent of students worldwide. Really, it was an unprecedented situation; many children were out of school at the same time, disrupting learning and upending lives, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized. By April 2020, close to 1.6 billion children and youth were out of school for health crises.



But, the pandemic taught us that education for our generation is not only linked with the institutions or books but also survival tools. In the crisis situation of pandemic, it is conspicuous that education is a tool of optimism and effective weapons to confront pandemic due to socio economic stability nationally and internationally.



The theme of International day of Education (2022) is Changing Course, Transforming Education which indicates that education is a fundamental right which promises to build a more sustainable, inclusive and peaceful future. Besides, it also emphasized on digital transformation, supporting teachers, safeguarding the planet and unlocking the potential in every person to contribute to collective well-being and our shared home. Let us acquaint ourselves with some of the important terms which are related to future education. In the future education system a new social contract is an invisible part which allows us to think differently about learning and the relationships between students, teachers, knowledge, and the world.



Actually, the new social contract for education is an agreement among members of a society to cooperate for shared benefit which reflects norms, commitments and principles that are formally legislated as well as culturally embedded. From the perspective of global poverty and disparities it must unite us around collective endeavors and provide the knowledge and innovation needed to shape sustainable and peaceful futures for all which are interlinked with social, economic, and environmental justice.



Social contract for education has two yardsticks- research and innovation; global solidarity and international cooperation. Besides, it contains two principles; first is ensuring the right to quality education which encompasses the right to information, culture and science. Second is strengthening education as a public common good for societal endeavor, common purposes of individuals and communities to flourish together.



To implement sustainable future education we have to think of several matters which can bring peace, prosperity in order to eradicate all kinds of inequalities and injustice.



Firstly, Pedagogy should be transformed as art which emphasizes cooperation, collaboration and solidarity.



Secondly, Curricula will stick up to ecological, intercultural and interdisciplinary learning. Secondly, the teaching method should be professional and collaborative and dedicated to the students as the best efforts of learning and teaching in better ways.



Thirdly, all educational institutions will be covered with proper safeguard including all types of facilities such as architectures, spaces, times, timetables, and student groupings in diverse ways. At last, we should welcome and provide opportunities to all ages who are interested in taking education at any age.



Concisely, it can be said that only together by rebuilding cooperation and coordination, countries tackle content and connectivity gaps, and facilitate inclusive learning opportunities for children and youth during this period of sudden and unprecedented educational disruption. It is strongly believed that education can bring sustainable growth and development as well as empowering young people everywhere in society from the perspective of effective and productive members.

Md Atikur Rahman, Researcher & Chairman, Sustainable Disadvantaged Development foundation- SDDF









Basically, education contains two unique characteristics, first is universalism and second is equalism which ensure accessibility of all people regardless race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status blessed with opportunities and optimism. Besides, it encompasses several things as human rights, fundamental rights, and sustainable development. It plays a pivotal role in order to build peace, equality, eradicate poverty and drive sustainable development for people, planet and future generation.However, education makes a crucial contribution to achieve sustainable development and resilient societies and contributes to the achievement of all other Sustainable Development Goals which has been considered as unitary tools to receiving sustainable development in multidisciplinary sides on social, economic, environment and all surroundings of life.Certainly, it should be important to implement inclusive and equitable quality of education at all levels - early childhood, primary, secondary, tertiary and distance education, including technical and vocational training -all people may have to lifelong learning opportunities that help them to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to access opportunities to participate fully in society and contribute to sustainable development.Moreover, ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all- is the fourth goal of sustainable development (SDG's). It contains ten targets which emphasize on ensuring that all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education; including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations.Besides, it also keeps attention on affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education for the purpose of enhancing technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship. But sadly, COVID-19 pandemic is remarked as a "generational catastrophe". Before the pandemic, progress was not satisfactory to achieve the education targets in the Goals. School closures caused by the pandemic have had devastating consequences for children's learning and well-being. Hundreds of millions of children and young people are falling behind in their learning, which will have effects long-term.But regrettably, some of the indicators have come up with the reasons for the barrier of education such as social and economic inequality, climate change, biodiversity loss, resource use that exceeds planetary boundaries, democratic backsliding and disruptive technological automation and so on.The United Nations (UN) report illustrates that about 258 million children and adolescents around the world do not have the opportunity to enter or complete school; 617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math; less than 40% of girls in sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school and some four million children and youth refugees are out of school. Furthermore, nearly 369 million children who rely on school meals need to look to other sources for daily nutrition.However, in December 2019, COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, a majority of countries obliged to announce the temporary closure of schools, impacting more than 91 per cent of students worldwide. Really, it was an unprecedented situation; many children were out of school at the same time, disrupting learning and upending lives, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized. By April 2020, close to 1.6 billion children and youth were out of school for health crises.But, the pandemic taught us that education for our generation is not only linked with the institutions or books but also survival tools. In the crisis situation of pandemic, it is conspicuous that education is a tool of optimism and effective weapons to confront pandemic due to socio economic stability nationally and internationally.The theme of International day of Education (2022) is Changing Course, Transforming Education which indicates that education is a fundamental right which promises to build a more sustainable, inclusive and peaceful future. Besides, it also emphasized on digital transformation, supporting teachers, safeguarding the planet and unlocking the potential in every person to contribute to collective well-being and our shared home. Let us acquaint ourselves with some of the important terms which are related to future education. In the future education system a new social contract is an invisible part which allows us to think differently about learning and the relationships between students, teachers, knowledge, and the world.Actually, the new social contract for education is an agreement among members of a society to cooperate for shared benefit which reflects norms, commitments and principles that are formally legislated as well as culturally embedded. From the perspective of global poverty and disparities it must unite us around collective endeavors and provide the knowledge and innovation needed to shape sustainable and peaceful futures for all which are interlinked with social, economic, and environmental justice.Social contract for education has two yardsticks- research and innovation; global solidarity and international cooperation. Besides, it contains two principles; first is ensuring the right to quality education which encompasses the right to information, culture and science. Second is strengthening education as a public common good for societal endeavor, common purposes of individuals and communities to flourish together.To implement sustainable future education we have to think of several matters which can bring peace, prosperity in order to eradicate all kinds of inequalities and injustice.Firstly, Pedagogy should be transformed as art which emphasizes cooperation, collaboration and solidarity.Secondly, Curricula will stick up to ecological, intercultural and interdisciplinary learning. Secondly, the teaching method should be professional and collaborative and dedicated to the students as the best efforts of learning and teaching in better ways.Thirdly, all educational institutions will be covered with proper safeguard including all types of facilities such as architectures, spaces, times, timetables, and student groupings in diverse ways. At last, we should welcome and provide opportunities to all ages who are interested in taking education at any age.Concisely, it can be said that only together by rebuilding cooperation and coordination, countries tackle content and connectivity gaps, and facilitate inclusive learning opportunities for children and youth during this period of sudden and unprecedented educational disruption. It is strongly believed that education can bring sustainable growth and development as well as empowering young people everywhere in society from the perspective of effective and productive members.Md Atikur Rahman, Researcher & Chairman, Sustainable Disadvantaged Development foundation- SDDF