RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Jan 24: A mobile court here on Monday fined seven people Tk 3,400 for violating the restrictions imposed to tackle Covid-19 in Raipura Upazila of the district.

Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ajgar Hossain and Executive Magistrate Md Sazzad Hossain conducted a drive in Morjal Bazar and Bus Stand areas in the afternoon and fined seven people the amount for breaching the health guidelines.