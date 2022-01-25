Harijans get flats in Barishal City

BARISHAL Jan 24: At last Harijan community has got their residence in the city area of the district.

A section of the community has received modern residential flats from Barishal City Corporation (BCC). Serneabat Sadiq Abdullah, mayor of the BCC, inaugurated the flat distribution recently in Kawna area. The recipients are BCC cleaners. They are happy to get modern residential apartments.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Obserever, flat recipoients said they have been carrying out cleaning services in the city for a long time. But there were no standard living houses for them. They would live in five slum areas in the city.

The six-storey building has been named Kawnia Harijan Sebak Colony to accommodate 92 families out of over 100 ones.

Dulari Rani, a flat receiver said, "We could not believe we would live in multistoried modern flats. At last our dream has come true."

"We are very happy getting these modern flats," said Shibnath Rauth, one old-aged member of the community.

Joyanta Kumar Das, general secretary of Harijan Colony, said "We demand flats for all Harijan families."

Arun Lal Routh, one member of Harijan community, said, "We want to thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing us with such type of modern building."

Uttam Kumar Bhakta, one of leader of Harijan community, said there are at least 4,000 Harijan and Dalit people in five Harijan colonies in the city; they are living inhuman condition. "We also demand for giving them such type of flat," he added.

Abul Bashar, BCC executive engineer said, the construction of a total three high-rise buildings under Kawnia Harijan Sebok Colony at Kawnia and Amir Kuthir Harijan Colony area was started in 2015-16 financial year to provide residential support for 136 Harijan families; in the first phase, 44 families were accommodated in Amir's Kuthir area two year back; the remaining 92 ones have received flats in Kawnia area.

The flat size is 550 squared feet with two beds, one dining, one kitchen and toilet including common space-cum-community centre, he added.

All families will live in these flats without any utility charge. "We are starting beautification of the project including walkways aroind the pond, gardening and lighting,"

According to BCC sources, 390 Harijan cleaners are serving in Conservancy Department of the BCC, said Dr. Rabiul Islam, conservancy officer of the BCC.

BCC mayor told journalists, the living condition of Harijan community will be developed under this imitative; not only BCC staff, every Harijan family living here will get flats.

Mayor announced increasing the salary scale of the Harijan community members, who are serving BCC Conservancy Department.

He distributed keys of flats to 92 families following lottery.










