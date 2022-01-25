Video
Students suffer for lack of bridge over Kumarkhali Canal at Morrelganj

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Our Correspondent

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Jan 24: Thousands of villagers including students are suffering for lack of a bridge over Gorghata and Kumarkhali Khal (Canal) in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.
At present, there is a bamboo pool over the canal. Locals are using this taking life risk. They blamed authorities concerned for taking no measures in this regard.
The bamboo pool is located at No .5 Ramchandrapur Union of the Upazila. It has been lying risky for the last 8/10 years. Earlier, there was a wood bridge at the pool point. Now some poles of the wood bridge are visible.
Kumarkhali High School, No. 30 Par Kumarkhali Government Primary School, Dakhil Madrasa, bazaars and other institutions  are on the west of the bamboo pool.
Teacher Ekramul Kabir of Par Kumarkhali  High School said, the bamboo pool is used by over 200 students every day; but in fear of accident anytime, many students don't want to cross the risky pool.  Kumarkhali Union Member Prince Hossain and Gorghata Union Member  Md Hasib Sheikh said, the bamboo pool has been kept active with patchwork. The authorities concerned have been asked for reconstructing the pool.
Upazila Assistant Engineer Md Ariful Islam said, if there  is government allocation, step will be taken to construct a bridge over the canal.


