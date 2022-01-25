Video
Home Countryside

Man ‘kills pregnant wife’ in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Jan 24: A pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Priya Khatun, 22, was the wife of Sajib Hossain of Shimulbari Village under Bhandarbari Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Hossain Ali of Jorkhali Village under Gosaibari Union. She was a six-month pregnant woman.
The body of Priya was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in Sajib's house in Shimulbari Village at around 1pm on Saturday.
 Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's father Hossain Ali lodged a murder case with Dhunat Police Station (PS) on Sunday noon in this connection.
According to the case statement, Priya got married with carpenter Sajib, 25, son of Abu Taher, five years back.  
Sajib was a drug addict. He often beat up his wife for money to buy drugs.
However, an altercation took place in between the couple on Friday over the matter.
Later, she was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house.
The deceased's father alleged that Sajib strangled Priya and later, hanged her body from the ceiling to cover it as a suicide.
However, police arrested Sajib and his mother Sajeda Begum in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Dhunat Police Station Zahidul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday afternoon.


