Covid-19: Eight more people die, 473 more infected in 11 districts

Eight more people died of and 473 more have been infected with the novel coronavirus in 11 districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Bogura, Bhola and Bagerhat districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Three more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said of the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours, one was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

All of them were residents of Rajshahi District.

Seven more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit at the hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 50 here, the RMCH director added.

DINAJPUR: One more people died of the virus and four others died with its symptoms in the district in the last 48 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus now stand at 292 in the district.

The number of the deceased who died with the virus symptoms could not be found.

Meanwhile, some 75 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 15,307 in the district.

Dinajpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr AHM Borhan-ul-Islam Siddiquee confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said a total of 149 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 75 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 50.33 per cent.

Among the total infected, 14,632 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 383 patients are undergoing treatment here.

Of them, some 14 patients are admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital with the virus infection while 14 others with its symptoms, the CS added.

BOGURA: Some 168 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 22,803 in the district.

Bogura CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 345 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 168 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 48.69 per cent.

A total of 1,32,863 samples have been tested for the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, 21,284 people including 10 new recoveries have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 688 died of it in the district.

Some 33 patients are now undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 26 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and 10 at TMSS Medical College Hospital in the district.

BHOLA: Some 36 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday night.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 6,996 in the district.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Sunday night.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 141 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 36 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 25.53 per cent in the district.

Of the newly infected people, 23 are in Sadar, four in Lalmohan and Monpura each, two in Daulatkhan and Char Fasson each, and one in Borhanuddin upazilas.

A total of 35,052 samples have been tested in the district.

A total 91 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

Of them, 73 were from Sadar, five from Daulatkhan, Lalmohan and Char Fasson each, two from Borhanuddin and one from Monpura upazilas.

At least 90 more people died of the virus symptoms here. Among the total infected, 6,778 people have been recovered from the virus here.

Some 241 patients are now undergoing treatment in the district.

BAGERHAT: Some 20 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 7,125 here.

Bagerhat Deputy CS Dr Md Habibur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

The deputy CS said a total of 40 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 20 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 50 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Sadar, seven in Sharankhola, five in Fakirhat, and one in Kachua and Mongla upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 6,935 patients have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 144 died of it in the district.

Currently, some 190 patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals and their respective homes in the district, the deputy CS added.

BARISHAL: Some 174 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Barishal Divisional Health office sources confirmed the information on Sunday.

According to the sources, a total of 547 samples collected from different upazilas have been tested in the RT and PCR labs of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours where 174 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 30.31 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 63 are in Barishal, 43 in Pirojpur, 29 in Patuakhali, 25 in Bhola, 12 in Barguna and 10 in Jhalakathi districts of the division.

Some 52 people contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning while 152 till Friday morning.







