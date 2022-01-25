Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Mymensingh, on Saturday.
BOGURA: A local leader of Awami League (AL), who was injured in a road accident in Adamdighi Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Rajshahi on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Nizam Uddin Sacchu, 62, a resident of Nama Pouta Village in the upazila. He was the former vice-president of Santahar Municipality Unit  of AL.
Local sources said Nizam Uddin was going to Santahar Municipality Town from the house on Thursday noon riding by a motorcycle.
At one stage, another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit Nizam's motorbike in Workshop Mosque intersection area, leaving him fell on the road and critically injured.
Injured Nizam was rushed to a local private clinic first and later, shifted to Popular Hospital in Rajshahi following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Saturday night while undergoing   treatment.
Santahar Police Outpost Inspector Ariful Islam confirmed the incident.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 50, son of late Halim Uddin, a resident of Pakati area in Gafargaon Upazila.
Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Shafiqul in front of Bhandab SNS CNG Station on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 7pm while he along with his vehicle was crossing the road, which left him fell from the auto-rickshaw.
At that time, an unidentified vehicle crushed him, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot.   
Being informed, fire service personnel from Bhaluka Station recovered the body and handed it over to Bhoradoba Highway police.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhoradoba Highway Police Station Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.


