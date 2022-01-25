Two women among three found dead in three dists

Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Gopalganj and Lalmonirhat, on Sunday and Monday.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a mentally-retarded man in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shamsu Mia, 50, son of late Ata Mia, a resident of Krishnapur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdur Rouf said Shamsu Mia had been missing for the last three days.

Later, locals spotted his body under the Monpura Bridge in Barahir Char area at around 10am on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Police primarily suspect that he might have drowned in the water body.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Manikganj Sadar PS in this connection, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman from an ambulance at Gopalganj Municipality Graveyard in the district town at dawn on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Umme Saiyeda, 23, a resident of Betaga Village in Fakirhat Upazila of Bagerhat District.

Police sources said Md Shah Alam, deputy assistant engineer at Chattogram Railway, along with his assistant Leon Saha took the woman to Gopalganj Municipality Graveyard from Gazipur by an ambulance at dawn.

Later, they tried to bury the body there.

On suspicion, the register of the graveyard Mizanur Rahman informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also arrested Shah Alam and Leon Saha for questioning in this connection.

Shah Alam claimed that the deceased was his wife; he married her 11 days back. It was his second marriage. He married the young woman secretly. Later, she died all of a sudden.

To hide the marriage, he along with Leon brought the body here to dump.

However, police are investigating the matter and cross checking the detainees' statements in this connection.

Gopalganj PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the death of the woman would be known after getting autopsy report.

LALMONIRHAT: Police recovered the body of a housemaid from the residence of a university teacher in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shahinur Begum, a resident of Radhapal Village in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail District. She had been working as a housemaid in the village of Scotland expatriate teacher Dr Mozammel Haque in Kakina Bazar area in the upazila for the last 20 years.

Police and local sources said Dr Mozammel Haque teaches at a university in Scotland. He recently came to his village home to visit.

However, his housemaid Shahinur was found dead at home in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks, said police.

An unnatural death case was filed with Kaliganj PS in this connection.

Kaliganj PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.









