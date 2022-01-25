Social movement stressed to save water bodies



The day-long training on river pollution going on in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium on Monday.

The National River Conservation commission (NRCC) organized the training. It was attended by 60 participants from different professions.

Panel Chairman of Kadamtala Union Lily Khanum chaired the training programme. Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farjana Akter were present as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Moklesur Rahman, programme officer of NRCC conducted the training session along with Field Officer Shah Salimullah.

A total of 48 selected rivers across the country got focussed in the training with their pollution condition and grabbing situation. The Boleshwar River is one of these.

Organizing sources said, NRCC's three field officials collected data and information from fields; it was found Water Development Board implementing unplanned block dumping in the river, which is causing a major threat to the river; besides, some influential people have grabbed both banks. Other findings included salinity, water body pollution in various ways, excessive use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, plastic and polythene.

To save the river, mass awareness, social movement and political commitment are needed, it was stressed in the training course.

Among others, Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, Agriculturist Jagot Priyo Das, Freedom Fighter Abdul Mannan Dharni, Land Development Officer Md Jamal Hosen, and Union Member Jahangir Hossain spoke at the training programme.

The 60 participants were from Kadmtala Union of Pirojpur Sadar Upaila.







PIROJPUR, Jan 24: A day-long-training on river pollution and grabbing was held in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning. It was arranged in the auditorium of Sadar Upazila office.The National River Conservation commission (NRCC) organized the training. It was attended by 60 participants from different professions.Panel Chairman of Kadamtala Union Lily Khanum chaired the training programme. Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farjana Akter were present as chief guest and special guest respectively.Moklesur Rahman, programme officer of NRCC conducted the training session along with Field Officer Shah Salimullah.A total of 48 selected rivers across the country got focussed in the training with their pollution condition and grabbing situation. The Boleshwar River is one of these.Organizing sources said, NRCC's three field officials collected data and information from fields; it was found Water Development Board implementing unplanned block dumping in the river, which is causing a major threat to the river; besides, some influential people have grabbed both banks. Other findings included salinity, water body pollution in various ways, excessive use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, plastic and polythene.To save the river, mass awareness, social movement and political commitment are needed, it was stressed in the training course.Among others, Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, Agriculturist Jagot Priyo Das, Freedom Fighter Abdul Mannan Dharni, Land Development Officer Md Jamal Hosen, and Union Member Jahangir Hossain spoke at the training programme.The 60 participants were from Kadmtala Union of Pirojpur Sadar Upaila.