Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:08 AM
Home Countryside

Newlywed girl ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 24: A newlywed schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Meghla Akhter Ity, 17, wife of Shihab Hossain Paik aliast Dholu of Jabsen Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Rokeya Begum of Fullashree Village.
The deceased's mother lodged a case with Agailjhara Police Station.
Quoting the case statement, Inspector (Investigation) of Agailjhara PS Mazharul Islam said Meghla Akhter Ity, a tenth grader at a local school, got married with Shihab Hossain Paik, 19, son of Jahangir Paik of Jabsen Village, four months back. Shihab had often been tortured Ity over trivial matters since the marriage.
However, the couple locked into an altercation on Saturday afternoon.
Following this, Ity hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at night.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested the deceased's husband.


