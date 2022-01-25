Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ex-pope Benedict admits giving false info to abuse inquiry

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

VATICAN CITY, Jan 24: Former pope Benedict XVI on Monday admitted providing incorrect information to a German inquiry about his presence at a 1980 meeting discussing a paedophile priest, blaming an editing "oversight".
"He is very sorry for this mistake and asks to be excused," Benedict's personal secretary Georg Ganswein said in a statement. But no decision was made at the meeting about reassigning the priest to pastoral duties, it said. An independent report last week found that Benedict XVI, who stood down in 2013, knowingly failed to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in the 1980s.
The report by law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) was commissioned by the archdiocese of Munich and Freising to examine how abuse cases were dealt with between 1945 and 2019. Ex-pope Benedict -- whose birth name is Joseph Ratzinger -- was the archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982. In one case, a now notorious paedophile priest named Peter Hullermann was transferred to Munich from Essen in western Germany where he had been accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy.
Hullermann was reassigned to pastoral duties despite his history and continued to reoffend for many years. Unveiling the report, the lawyers said that "to our surprise", Benedict had denied attending the meeting in 1980 at which the decision was made to admit Hullermann to the diocese, despite being quoted directly in the minutes of the meeting.
The statement from the emeritus pope, republished by Vatican News, said: "He would like to make it clear now that, contrary to what was stated at the hearing, he did attend the Ordinariate meeting on January 15, 1980.
"The statement to the contrary was therefore objectively incorrect," it added, while insisting this was "not done out of bad faith, but was the result of an oversight in the editing of his statement". "Objectively correct, however, remains the statement, documented by the files, that in his meeting no decision was made about a pastoral assignment of the priest in question," it said.
Further explanations would follow, it said, but the 94-year-old pope, who is said to be in shaky health, is still reading the inquiry report. Its release last week sparked anger among many, but also allegations it was part of an anti-Benedict plot. Jesuit Hans Zollner, a member of the Vatican's commission for the protection of minors, said it was clear that "criminals are hiding among us", and he called for a similar probe in Italy.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-pope Benedict admits giving false info to abuse inquiry
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
Yemen rebels’ missiles target Saudi Arabia, UAE
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
WikiLeaks founder Assange wins 1st stage
World can end Covid emergency this year: WHO chief
'We don't know even today'


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft