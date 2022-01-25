Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24: Pakistan swore in Ayesha Malik as its first female supreme court judge on Monday, a landmark occasion in a nation where activists say the law is often wielded against women.
Malik attended a ceremony in the capital Islamabad where she now sits on the bench alongside 16 male colleagues at Pakistan's highest court.
"I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court," Prime Minister Imran Khan said.
"I wish her all the best," he added on Twitter.
Lawyer and women's rights activist Nighat Dad said Malik's promotion is "a huge step forward".
"It is history in the making for Pakistan's judiciary," she told AFP.
Malik was educated at Harvard University and served as a high court judge in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore for the past two decades.
She has been credited with rolling back patriarchal legal mores in her Punjab province jurisdiction.
Last year she outlawed a deeply invasive and medically discredited examination used to determine a woman's level of sexual experience.
Women in Pakistan often struggle to gain justice in rape and sexual assault cases, and the test was deployed as a means of discrediting victims by casting aspersion on their character.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-pope Benedict admits giving false info to abuse inquiry
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
Yemen rebels’ missiles target Saudi Arabia, UAE
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
WikiLeaks founder Assange wins 1st stage
World can end Covid emergency this year: WHO chief
'We don't know even today'


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft