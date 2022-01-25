Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Yemen rebels’ missiles target Saudi Arabia, UAE

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

SANAA, Jan 24: Yemen rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with coalition forces hitting back by blowing up the insurgents' launchpad as a sharp escalation of hostilities entered a second week on Monday.
Witnesses saw bright flashes arcing over the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Monday morning as two ballistic missiles were intercepted, scattering debris.
Nobody was hurt in the attack, which came a week after the Iran-backed Huthi rebels killed three people in a drone and missile assault on the city, triggering a volley of deadly air strikes on Yemen.
Separately, missiles were fired on Saudi Arabia in southern regions bordering Yemen, with two people wounded in Jazan, and another missile intercepted over Dhahran al-Janub.
The UAE said an F16 fighter jet destroyed a Huthi missile launcher in Al-Jawf in northern Yemen at 4:10 am (0110 GMT), "immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi".
It released a black-and-white video of the attack, showing an explosion followed by a large fire that sent up plumes of thick smoke.
The UAE, part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Huthis, is "ready to deal with any threats" and was "taking all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks", the defence ministry said.
The seven-year conflict, which has killed more than 150,000 and displaced millions, according to the United Nations, entered a dangerous new phase over the past week.
Coalition air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the Red Sea port city of Hodeida left at least 17 dead and knocked out the struggling country's internet.
At least 70 were also killed and hundreds injured in an attack on a prison, although the coalition denied responsibility.
After Monday's attack, the rebels threatened to ramp up their targeting of UAE, and repeated their warning for foreign companies to leave the oil, business, transport and tourism hub.
"We are ready to expand the operation during the next phase and confront escalation with escalation," rebel military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.
He said the Huthis targeted Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra airbase -- which hosts Emirati, US and French forces -- as well as "vital and important" locations in the Dubai area. The UAE did not report an attack on Dubai.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-pope Benedict admits giving false info to abuse inquiry
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
Yemen rebels’ missiles target Saudi Arabia, UAE
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
WikiLeaks founder Assange wins 1st stage
World can end Covid emergency this year: WHO chief
'We don't know even today'


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft