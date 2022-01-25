Medvedev grumbles into last eight

MELBOURNE, JAN 24: An annoyed Daniil Medvedev lost his cool in the heat of a tetchy four-set battle with big-serving American Maxime Cressy to reach the quarter-finals at the Australian Open on Monday.

The Russian second seed took a medical timeout to have his lower back massaged and had some heated exchanges with the chair umpire before seeing out a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 win in 3hr 30min on Margaret Court Arena.

It is Medvedev's second straight quarter-final appearance in Melbourne where he will face Canada's ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who got past former finalist Marin Cilic of Croatia in four sets.

"I was quite mad today because of a few things. I'm working on myself, that's why I managed to win and still kept my composure, as much as I could, because sometimes I go much crazier than I did today," Medvedev said.

Medvedev was first irritated that as second seed -- the highest seed in the tournament after Novak Djokovic's deportation -- he was scheduled to play on the secondary court and has yet to play on Rod Laver Arena in this tournament. -AFP