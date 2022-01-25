Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

MILAN, JAN 24: AC Milan were held to a goalless draw by Juventus on Sunday, losing ground in the Serie A title race and allowing Napoli to move second following their 4-1 thumping of Salernitana.

Two points behind local rivals Inter Milan before this weekend, Milan now trail the champions by four after a largely drab affair at the San Siro and have dropped down to third after Napoli drew level with them on 49 points.

With the Milan derby straight after the international break which starts on Monday, an already huge match will take on extra significance when Serie A returns next month, with Napoli at relegation-threatened Venezia.

"If we win the derby we can still be close to Inter right to the end," said Pioli to DAZN.

"If we don't, the season will be very similar to last year, when we finished second in the end but could have missed out on the Champions League." -AFP







