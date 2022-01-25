Video
Chelsea too good for Spurs again, Liverpool close on Man City

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JAN 24: Chelsea solidified their place in the Premier League's top four by beating Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday as Liverpool cut the gap on Manchester City at the top to nine points with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.
A third defeat to Chelsea in the past month cost Spurs the chance to move into the top four and Arsenal also blew that opportunity as they were held 0-0 at home by Burnley.
Chelsea had won just one of their previous seven league games to fall out of contention for the title.
The Blues went into the weekend looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack for a place in next season's Champions League, but opened up a 10-point advantage over fifth thanks to two goals in eight minutes at the start of the second half.
Spurs felt aggrieved when Harry Kane had a goal ruled out just before the break for a push on Thiago Silva.
But they had no response after Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring with a stunning strike into the top corner on 47 minutes.
Silva then headed in Mason Mount's free-kick to repeat the scoreline at Stamford Bridge when the two sides met in the League Cup semi-finals earlier this month.
Chelsea close back to within a point of second-placed Liverpool, but have played two more games than the Reds.
Jurgen Klopp's men kept hope of a Premier League title race alive with a rollercoaster 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.
The visitors blew Palace away in the opening half hour before being forced to hang on in the second half.
"It was a bit Jekyll and Hyde football today," said Klopp after a performance of two halves from his side. "It showed how insanely good we can be and how bad as well! "
Virgil van Dijk's towering header from Andy Robertson's corner opened the scoring just eight minutes in.
Robertson was the creator again when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled Liverpool's lead with a calm finish.
However, Liverpool ended up relying on goalkeeper Alisson Becker to come away with the win.
The Brazilian made brilliant saves from Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard either side of half-time, while Conor Gallagher headed a glorious chance wide.
Palace finally got their reward with a brilliant move as Jeffrey Schlupp and Mateta teed up Edouard for a tap-in.
Alisson was needed once again to keep his side in the lead and turn Olise's inventive lob behind.    -AFP


