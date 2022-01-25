Video
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:07 AM
England beat West Indies by one run in 2nd T20

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Moeen Ali (L) of England celebrates the dismissal of Odean Smith (R) of West Indies during the 2nd T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on January 23, 2022. photo: AFP

BRIDGETOWN, JAN 24: England overcame a late-order rally by Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to beat the West Indies by just one run in the second Twenty20 international at Bridgetown on Sunday.
The West Indies appeared down and out when they needed 61 runs from the final three overs to reach a target of 172, with only two wickets standing.
But from 111 for eight, Shepherd and Hosein, who both made 44 not out in an unbroken stand of 72, almost denied England the win that levelled the five-match series at 1-1.
Chris Jordan and Saqib Mahmood were repeatedly hit for boundaries, although the recalled Reece Topley conceded just eight runs in the 19th over.
West Indies, who had slumped to 65 for seven, needed 30 to win off the last over, bowled by Mahmood.
The paceman started the over with a wide and was lucky not to be called again with his next delivery.
England captain Eoin Morgan was pleased by the way a team, without several T20 regulars, clung on to victory.
"I was delighted and even with the last quarter, with a relatively inexperienced international side, those are the games you want to play in," he said.
But Pollard was proud of the fight shown by his side.
"I can see the confidence with the guys in the changing room," he said. "We will have days like this but my thing is the fight that the guys continue to show."
England were bowled out for just 103 on Saturday as the West Indies cruised to a nine-wicket win.
But it was a different story when the teams returned to the Kensington Oval a day later, with England making 171 for eight featuring opener Jason Roy's 45.
England off-spinner Moeen Ali then took format-best figures of three for 24 after leg-spinner Adil Rashid removed both Pollard and Darren Bravo.    -AFP


