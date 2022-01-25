Taylor says he faces ban for bribe, drugs

HARARE, JAN 24: Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor revealed Monday in a tweet he took cocaine, a $15,000 bribe from an Indian businessman to fix matches and that he faces a multiple-year ban from international cricket.

"The ICC (International Cricket Council) are taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on my international cricketing career," tweeted the national great, adding he did not fix any match.

The 35-year-old batsman said in October 2019 he was invited by an Indian businessman to discuss "sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD$15 000 for the journey".

The invitation came when the team had not received salaries for six months and there were concerns the country would not be able to continue playing internationally. -AFP









