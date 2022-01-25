Police lift trophy for fifth consecutive time

Men's National Baseball Bangladesh Police became the champion of the Men's National Baseball Championship for the fifth consecutive time following a 22-03 easy win over Bangladesh Ansar in the final on Monday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

Losing the battle, the Ansar boys as well had to stay happy with their fifth runners-up title.

Earlier, the two moved to the final of the event winning their respective semi-final matches on Sunday at the same venue. Bangladesh Police won over Dhaka District by 13-04 points in the first semi-final while Ansar defeated Sand Angels Baseball Club by 18-03 points in the second semi-final. On the other hand, Dhaka District placed third with a 6-0 win against Sand Angels Baseball Club in the place decider later.

Sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the prize-giving programme after the final match. Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) Assistant Director (Sports and Culture) Raihan Uddin Fakir was there as a special guest.








