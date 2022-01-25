

Tigresses fail to qualify for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh faced off after winning their first three matches in a row and so the match between them turned out to be a virtual final in which Sri Lanka finally prevailed.

Sri Lanka will join Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa who have already confirmed for the Games.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapaththu led the charge with an impeccable 28 ball-48, studded with six fours and three sixes as Sri Lanka posted a decent 136-6 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Bangladesh, the winner of Asia Cup, were restricted to 114-5 to concede the defeat.

For Bangladesh Murshida Khatun made a run-a-ball-36 while Fargana Haque scored 33 but all other batters failed miserably to dig their graves. -BSS











Bangladesh Women's team squandered the golden chance to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, after tasting a 22-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their fourth game of ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh faced off after winning their first three matches in a row and so the match between them turned out to be a virtual final in which Sri Lanka finally prevailed.Sri Lanka will join Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa who have already confirmed for the Games.Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapaththu led the charge with an impeccable 28 ball-48, studded with six fours and three sixes as Sri Lanka posted a decent 136-6 in the stipulated 20 overs.Bangladesh, the winner of Asia Cup, were restricted to 114-5 to concede the defeat.For Bangladesh Murshida Khatun made a run-a-ball-36 while Fargana Haque scored 33 but all other batters failed miserably to dig their graves. -BSS