Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Mahmudullah stars as Dhaka register maiden victory

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Sports Reporter

Shakib Al Hasan shaking hand with Mahmudullah Riyad during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Minister Group Dhaka and Fortune Barishal on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: FACEBOOK

Shakib Al Hasan shaking hand with Mahmudullah Riyad during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Minister Group Dhaka and Fortune Barishal on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: FACEBOOK

Mahmudullah led from the front as Walton Group Dhaka beat Fortune Barishl on Monday to bag their first victory of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022 after two straight defeats.
Winning the toss Dhaka invited Barishal to bat first and tied on 129 for eight.
Barishal lost their opener Najmul Hossain Shanto cheaply just after posting 21 runs on the board. Shanto departed for five while his opening mate Shykat Ali, after couple of lives, managed to scored 15 off 18 with one four and as many six.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan got out on 23 off 19 while Towhid Hridoy, who was promoted in the batting order departed yet before opening the account. But the big surprise came after Hridoy's departure. The Universal Boss Chris Gayle came to bat at four, who is the most devastating opener on earth, was the leading Barishal scorer of the day. The six-machine horded 36 off 30 hitting three boundaries and couple of gigantic over-boundaries.
Nurul Hasan Shohan returned to the dugout just after opening the account but West Indian recruit DJ Bravo accelerated for 33 off 26 runs' cameo with three fours and a six. Ziaur Rahman was dismissed on one while Alzarri Joseph on four. Taijul was unbeaten on five.
Andre Russell and Isuru Udana claimed two wickets each for 27 and 29 runs respectively while Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Shuvagata Home and Hasan Murad took one wicket each.
Chasing 130, Dhaka lost their top four batters within the first three overs. Tamim Iqbal returned for a duck while Afghan opener Mohammad Shehzad had fallen on five. One-down batter Naim Sheikh gifted his wicket scoring four runs and Jahurul Islam Omi got out for not chasing two balls. Mahmudullah pairing with Shuvagata, took the responsibility on shoulder and started rebuilding process. They stood 69 runs' 5th wicket partnership to bring Dhaka back in the race as Shuvagata cut down on 29 off 25 to bring the pinch hitter Andre Russell in the middle. Russell and Mahmudullah jointly added 50 runs to secure the victory before captain's departure on run-a-ball 47 when the teams were on tie.
Isuru Udana came in and collected the winning runs. Russell's unbeaten windy 31 off 15 played an important role in the triumph.
Shafiqul Islam and Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets each whereas Shakib and Bravo shared the rest two wickets between them.
Mahmudullah named the Player of the Match for his all-round performances.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev grumbles into last eight
Bayern thrash Hertha in Berlin to restore six-point
Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate
Chelsea too good for Spurs again, Liverpool close on Man City
Lionel Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise
De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real pinned back by Elche
Babar beats Shakib to be ICC ODI player of the year
England beat West Indies by one run in 2nd T20


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft