Mahmudullah stars as Dhaka register maiden victory



Shakib Al Hasan shaking hand with Mahmudullah Riyad during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Minister Group Dhaka and Fortune Barishal on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: FACEBOOK

Winning the toss Dhaka invited Barishal to bat first and tied on 129 for eight.

Barishal lost their opener Najmul Hossain Shanto cheaply just after posting 21 runs on the board. Shanto departed for five while his opening mate Shykat Ali, after couple of lives, managed to scored 15 off 18 with one four and as many six.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan got out on 23 off 19 while Towhid Hridoy, who was promoted in the batting order departed yet before opening the account. But the big surprise came after Hridoy's departure. The Universal Boss Chris Gayle came to bat at four, who is the most devastating opener on earth, was the leading Barishal scorer of the day. The six-machine horded 36 off 30 hitting three boundaries and couple of gigantic over-boundaries.

Nurul Hasan Shohan returned to the dugout just after opening the account but West Indian recruit DJ Bravo accelerated for 33 off 26 runs' cameo with three fours and a six. Ziaur Rahman was dismissed on one while Alzarri Joseph on four. Taijul was unbeaten on five.

Andre Russell and Isuru Udana claimed two wickets each for 27 and 29 runs respectively while Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Shuvagata Home and Hasan Murad took one wicket each.

Chasing 130, Dhaka lost their top four batters within the first three overs. Tamim Iqbal returned for a duck while Afghan opener Mohammad Shehzad had fallen on five. One-down batter Naim Sheikh gifted his wicket scoring four runs and Jahurul Islam Omi got out for not chasing two balls. Mahmudullah pairing with Shuvagata, took the responsibility on shoulder and started rebuilding process. They stood 69 runs' 5th wicket partnership to bring Dhaka back in the race as Shuvagata cut down on 29 off 25 to bring the pinch hitter Andre Russell in the middle. Russell and Mahmudullah jointly added 50 runs to secure the victory before captain's departure on run-a-ball 47 when the teams were on tie.

Isuru Udana came in and collected the winning runs. Russell's unbeaten windy 31 off 15 played an important role in the triumph.

Shafiqul Islam and Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets each whereas Shakib and Bravo shared the rest two wickets between them.

Mahmudullah named the Player of the Match for his all-round performances.









