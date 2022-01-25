Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib adds another feather to his crown

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder and the global hawker of T20 cricket Shakib Al Hasan scalped 400th T20 wicket as the fifth bowler in the World and became the 2nd all-rounder across the globe to have 400 wickets alongside 5000 runs in the tinniest format of the game.
Dwayne Bravo of West Indies is the leading wicket taker of T20 cricket with 555 wickets off 513 matches while South African leggy Imran Tahir bagged 435 wickets. Caribbean whirlwind Sunil Narine has 425 wickets and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan has 420 dismissals. Shakib completed his 400th T20 wicket in the 353rd match.
Shakib however, is more versatile as an all-rounder, and is chasing Bravo with both bat and ball. Bravo leading the all-rounder chart with 554 wickets and 6672 runs in T20 cricket while Shakib owns 5610 runs beside 400 wickets as the 2nd player around the world.  
It was the 2nd delivery of 18th over when Minister Group Dhaka were one short of the victory with five wickets and 17 balls at hand and the skipper Mahmudullah was batting on 47. He hurried Shakib to give a catch to Bravo which took Shakib on the pages of history.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev grumbles into last eight
Bayern thrash Hertha in Berlin to restore six-point
Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate
Chelsea too good for Spurs again, Liverpool close on Man City
Lionel Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise
De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real pinned back by Elche
Babar beats Shakib to be ICC ODI player of the year
England beat West Indies by one run in 2nd T20


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft