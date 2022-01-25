Shakib adds another feather to his crown

Bangladesh ace all-rounder and the global hawker of T20 cricket Shakib Al Hasan scalped 400th T20 wicket as the fifth bowler in the World and became the 2nd all-rounder across the globe to have 400 wickets alongside 5000 runs in the tinniest format of the game.

Dwayne Bravo of West Indies is the leading wicket taker of T20 cricket with 555 wickets off 513 matches while South African leggy Imran Tahir bagged 435 wickets. Caribbean whirlwind Sunil Narine has 425 wickets and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan has 420 dismissals. Shakib completed his 400th T20 wicket in the 353rd match.

Shakib however, is more versatile as an all-rounder, and is chasing Bravo with both bat and ball. Bravo leading the all-rounder chart with 554 wickets and 6672 runs in T20 cricket while Shakib owns 5610 runs beside 400 wickets as the 2nd player around the world.

It was the 2nd delivery of 18th over when Minister Group Dhaka were one short of the victory with five wickets and 17 balls at hand and the skipper Mahmudullah was batting on 47. He hurried Shakib to give a catch to Bravo which took Shakib on the pages of history.











