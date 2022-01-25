Video
HC asks BRTA to display public transport fares chart  

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take effective steps to stop overcharging passengers of the public transport, including buses and minibuses.
The HC also asked Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to display the lists of fares for public transport on electronic billboards at every stoppage within a month so that passengers can easily see those.
A HC bench comprising Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman came up with the directives in response to a writ petition as a public interest litigation seeking necessary directives on the authorities to this effect filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Abu Taleb.
The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain in four weeks why their failure to stop bus owners and conductors from collecting extra fares from the passengers should not be declared illegal.
In the rule, the court asked the authorities to show causes why their failure to formulate a guideline under section 112 of the Road Transport Act, 2018 - on increasing transport fares - should not be declared illegal.
The HC, in the rule, also asked them to explain why their failure to display the list of transport fares at visible places under section 34(3) of the act should not be declared unlawful.
Supreme Court lawyers Md Abu Taleb, Mokhlesur Rahman and Muntasim Tanjir moved the petition.



