Five firms shortlisted for Transaction Adviser

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 24: A total of five foreign firms have been shortlisted for appointment as Transaction Adviser for the terminal 2 and terminal 3 of the three terminals Bay terminal of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) under PPP (Public Private Partnership).

According to PPP Authority sources, those firms belong to India, USA, New Zealand and Australia.

Sources said, the shortlisted firms have been asked to submit technical and financial offers soon.

Earlier in November last, a total of eleven EOI (Expression of Interest) including local and foreign have been submitted for appointment as Transaction Adviser for the project.

PPPA sources said that the selected firm would be appointed as Transaction Adviser within six months.

The appointed Transaction Adivser will conduct feasibility study and prepare the tender documents of the projects.

The CPA will build one terminal of the Bay terminal while two other terminals 2 and 3 will be built under the PPP.

After completion of the evaluation, the best firm considered as per PPR (Public Procurement Rules) will be appointed as a Consultant for construction of the Bay Terminal of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) the largest ever container terminal of the country.

The three terminals- 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal will be constructed.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Meanwhile, the World Bank is interested to finance the construction of Break water and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal.

According to CPA sources, more than 1600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.

Moreover, nearly 1000 acres of land are now available from the Khas (state) land and private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.

The proposed Bay terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational Channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draught.

CPA sources said, the World Bank is now interested to finance the both Break water reclamation of land and the Navigational channel. The cost of those two portions of the Bay terminal is yet to be ascertained.

It is expected that the feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022 next. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 next which is expected to be completed in 2026 next.

The CPA had taken up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals.

The construction of the Bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.








