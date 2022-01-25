Japan to give research, technical support to BD

Japan is ready to extend research and technical collaboration to Bangladesh and work together in the time of the 4th revolution in the field of technology.

"Innovation and technology development will play a key role in coping with new challenges as Bangladesh graduates from LDC status soon," Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said at a webinar jointly organized by the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Robot Olympiad recently, an Embassy release said on Monday.

Ambassador Naoki said Tkakahashi's works inspire young students to realize new avenues in high-tech engineering and its practical application in Bangladesh. Japanese people are working with Bangladeshi people in these areas.

Takahashi Tomotaka, CEO, ROBO GARAGE.Co., Ltd delivered a lecture at the webinar on 'The Creation of a New Robot Era', said the embassy release.

In his lecture, Takahashi, the well-known Japanese robot creator, showed the video of a robot astronaut KIROBO in the mission on board the International Space Station, it said.

The world's best-selling humanoid, ROBI, and Guinness record holder Evolt were also introduced.

He demonstrated his creation, RoBoHon, a robot smartphone, which talked and danced and emphasized the significance of curiosity and fun to survive the era of robots and AI.











