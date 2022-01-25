Video
Home Back Page

Woman dies at victim support centre

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

RANGPUR, Jan 24: A woman has died in the victim support centre of Rangpur's Kotowali Police Station.
The body of the woman, identified as 19-year-old Ruhi, was recovered from the support centre on Sunday. Police claim she took her own life.
Ruhi hailed from Hariyarghat Village in Jhenaidah. Her body was sent to Rangpur Medical College for autopsy, said Abdur Rashid, chief of the Metropolitan Kotowali Police Station.
Ruhi had an affair with Akash, a man from the Baharkachna area of Rangpur, the official said. Ruhi came to Rangpur to meet Akash in March last year.


