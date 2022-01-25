Video
Oman floats idea of business forum with BD

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Diplomatic Correspondent

Oman's newly appointed Charge d' Affaires (CDA) Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al- Bulushi said Oman and Bangladesh could explore the possibility of forming a 'Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum' to explore and strengthen business cooperation between the two countries. The diplomat at the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Dhaka made this comment on Monday while he met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed various issues of mutual interest, a Foreign Ministry release said.
He appreciated the Bangladeshi workforce for their roles in the infrastructure building and development projects and thus contributing to the economic development of Oman.
The CDA apprised the Foreign Secretary that Bangladesh may focus on sending skilled workforce like engineers, doctors, nurses, care-givers etc. to keep up the manpower market in Oman, the release said.
Shahriar appreciated the Omani leadership and people in hosting a good number of Bangladeshi workers in households and businesses.
Earlier the CDA presented his letter of credence to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.
The State Minister welcomed and congratulated the CDA as the new envoy of Oman to Bangladesh.
The CDA expressed his gratitude for the kind support and assistance extended to him from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka.
The state minister appreciated the independent and balanced foreign policy roles in Oman in the regional and global affairs.
The CDA emphasized B2B interaction and exchange of visits among the business community to boost trade.
Prior to the meeting with the state minister, the CDA paid a courtesy call-on with Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen at his office.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the means and ways of consolidating and expanding the bilateral ties to new areas of cooperation from the single manpower-dominated focus.
The Foreign Secretary urged the CDA to consider emerging areas of cooperation like agriculture and food security, blue economy and enhanced trade between the two countries, IT and Climate Change.


