Dhaka to host 36th Regional Confce of FAO on Mar 10

Bangladesh will host the 36th Regional Conference -- for Asia and the Pacific -- of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to discuss country and regional priorities and pressing issues including the impact of Covid-19, the state of agriculture, natural resource management, food security, and nutrition.

Allan Dow, FAO Asia-Pacific's head of communications, made the announcement on Monday at a virtual press conference. FAO is a United Nations specialised agency in charge of international hunger relief efforts.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtual address the two-day conference on behalf of the host country on March 10, Qu Dongyu, the Director-General of the FAO, is also expected to attend.

About 46 countries from across the region are expected to attend the March 10-11 conference, a hybrid event at the InterContinental Dhaka with some participants joining via videoconferencing.

Bangladesh joined the organisation in 1973.

The conference will also highlight partnerships, innovation, and digital technologies that are helping to improve food security and nutrition in the region, as well as regional and global policy and regulatory issues.

The FAO regional conference is a formal gathering of member countries' agriculture ministers and other senior officials to discuss country and regional priorities and pressing issues in the region, a FAO release said.







