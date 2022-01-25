Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fire at BSMMU building in city doused

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

A fire that broke out at a building of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka this evening has been brought under control.
Ershad Hossain, Duty Officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said  the blaze occurred at 6:15pm on the 13th floor of a 17-storey building in Block-D. Five firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 6:40pm.
Panic spread among the patients as soon as the building caught fire. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks BRTA to display public transport fares chart  
Five firms shortlisted for Transaction Adviser
Japan to give research, technical support to BD
Woman dies at victim support centre
Oman floats idea of business forum with BD
Dhaka to host 36th Regional Confce of FAO on Mar 10
Fire at BSMMU building in city doused
Fire at power distribution centre in city


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft