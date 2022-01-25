Fire at BSMMU building in city doused

A fire that broke out at a building of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka this evening has been brought under control.

Ershad Hossain, Duty Officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said the blaze occurred at 6:15pm on the 13th floor of a 17-storey building in Block-D. Five firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 6:40pm.

Panic spread among the patients as soon as the building caught fire. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.







