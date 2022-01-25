Fire at power distribution centre in city



Ulan Power Sub-station of the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited near the Rampura Metropolitan Project area catches fire on Monday. photo : Observer

The fire originated on the first floor of the four-storey building around 7:20am, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, Deputy Assistant Director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence HQs.

Five fire fighting units rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the blaze around 8:30am.

No casualties were reported and the cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.







