Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ACC interrogates four BB officials over PK Halder scam

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) interrogated four Bangladesh Bank senior officials over former NRB Global Bank managing director Prashant Kumar Halder for four hours.
An investigating team, led by ACC Deputy Director and Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar, conducted the interrogation at ACC head office on Monday morning.
Earlier, ACC filed a case on January 8, 2020 against Prashant Kumar Halder alias PK Halder for allegedly acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk2.75 billion.
PK Halder, who has been absconding, acquired illegal assets worth around Tk4.26 billion using various illegal ways in his name and under various fake companies' names or individuals' names, according to case charge sheet.
The ACC officials interrogated the four BB officials in two equal groups.
To conceal the location of his illegal assets, PK Halder transacted money through 178 bank accounts. He deposited Tk60.8 billion in these accounts and withdrew Tk60.76 billion from them in his name and anonymously.
The four BB officials interrogated were joint directors Mohammad Ferdous Kabir and ABM Mubarak Hossain, deputy director Md. Hamidul Alam and Assistant Director Md Kader.
According to ACC sources, PK Haldar embezzled the amount from International Leasing, People's Leasing and FAS Finance in the name of various non-existent firms and organizations. The ACC filed a total of 22 cases in this regard.
Now the ACC wants to know the weaknesses in the monitoring of Bangladesh Bank in the case of embezzlement of money from those institutions and what were the weaknesses of the concerned officials including concealment of information in the audit report.
Four officers were questioned today as part of the investigation. If any other officer is found to be complicit in the investigation, they will also be similarly questioned, the source said.
A source in the ACC said, during interrogation, the four officials of Bangladesh Bank denied their involvement in the embezzlement of PK Haldar's money laundering bids.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks BRTA to display public transport fares chart  
Five firms shortlisted for Transaction Adviser
Japan to give research, technical support to BD
Woman dies at victim support centre
Oman floats idea of business forum with BD
Dhaka to host 36th Regional Confce of FAO on Mar 10
Fire at BSMMU building in city doused
Fire at power distribution centre in city


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft