Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

NBR starts preparing FY23 national budget

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Shamsul Huda

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has started preparatory work for the budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23(FY23).
The NBR may be given a huge target of collecting revenue of Tk 3.7 trillion for the next fiscal, according to officials.
This target was initially set by the Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance. To achieve this target a meeting is likely to take place between officials of Finance Ministry and the NBR soon.
As part of preparing the budget by NBR, its four officials from customs and tax departments have already been assigned for the work last week. They will act as budget coordinators.
Nyamul Islam, the First Secretary of the NBR (Customs Exemption and Project Facilities), will be the chief budget coordinator while the other coordinators are Abdullah Al Mamun, Majedul Haque and Zahidul Islam. All of these three coordinators are second secretaries of the organization.
These coordinators will assist in all budget related activities such as bringing budget proposals from various business organizations and associations, research institutes and relevant persons, coordinate pre-budget discussions, implement of departmental decisions in preparation of budget etc.
According to NBR sources, budget proposals from various business associations will be called soon. The NBR will begin pre-budget discussions in late February or the first week of March.
In the current financial year 2021-22 (FY22) the NBR has been given a target of collecting Tk 3.3 billion in taxes and duties. Out of this targeted amount Tk 1005.73 billion has been collected in the last five months of July-November and Tk 871.95 billion was collected during the same period of the previous financial year.
The NBR achieved 88.08 per cent of its target or Tk 1.26 trillion in the July-December period of the current FY thanks to hefty growth in import-stage revenues to compensate for a bit subdued economic activity in recovery stage.
Hike in global commodity prices -- in economic fallout from production and supply-chain disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic -- helped the government revenue collector like a blessing in disguise in collecting higher taxes from imports.
Board's customs wing achieved 19.50-per cent growth over the corresponding period last year followed by income tax 15 per cent.
Final data of VAT or value-added tax collection would be available after 20th of January when businesses will submit their VAT returns.
In the provisional data, the VAT wing achieved 9.54 per cent growth that would go up by end of the month.
However, the volume of VAT collection is higher than that of other two wings as usual in H1.
The NBR collected Tk 465.85 billion VAT, Tk 394.21 billion income tax and Tk 402.02 billion import and export duty in the July-December period.
However, the customs wing faced a Tk 70.95-billion shortfall against its target followed by the VAT wing Tk 58.94 billion and income tax Tk 40.91 billion.
When talking with the Daily Observer a senior NBR official said as Bangladesh was escaped from the second wave of coronavirus, business and economic activities were in picking positions but due to spread of newly identified Omicron variant the overall business may face set back again and in preparation of next national budget, officials must keep in mind the changing Covid scenario.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks BRTA to display public transport fares chart  
Five firms shortlisted for Transaction Adviser
Japan to give research, technical support to BD
Woman dies at victim support centre
Oman floats idea of business forum with BD
Dhaka to host 36th Regional Confce of FAO on Mar 10
Fire at BSMMU building in city doused
Fire at power distribution centre in city


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft