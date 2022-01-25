NBR starts preparing FY23 national budget

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has started preparatory work for the budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23(FY23).

The NBR may be given a huge target of collecting revenue of Tk 3.7 trillion for the next fiscal, according to officials.

This target was initially set by the Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance. To achieve this target a meeting is likely to take place between officials of Finance Ministry and the NBR soon.

As part of preparing the budget by NBR, its four officials from customs and tax departments have already been assigned for the work last week. They will act as budget coordinators.

Nyamul Islam, the First Secretary of the NBR (Customs Exemption and Project Facilities), will be the chief budget coordinator while the other coordinators are Abdullah Al Mamun, Majedul Haque and Zahidul Islam. All of these three coordinators are second secretaries of the organization.

These coordinators will assist in all budget related activities such as bringing budget proposals from various business organizations and associations, research institutes and relevant persons, coordinate pre-budget discussions, implement of departmental decisions in preparation of budget etc.

According to NBR sources, budget proposals from various business associations will be called soon. The NBR will begin pre-budget discussions in late February or the first week of March.

In the current financial year 2021-22 (FY22) the NBR has been given a target of collecting Tk 3.3 billion in taxes and duties. Out of this targeted amount Tk 1005.73 billion has been collected in the last five months of July-November and Tk 871.95 billion was collected during the same period of the previous financial year.

The NBR achieved 88.08 per cent of its target or Tk 1.26 trillion in the July-December period of the current FY thanks to hefty growth in import-stage revenues to compensate for a bit subdued economic activity in recovery stage.

Hike in global commodity prices -- in economic fallout from production and supply-chain disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic -- helped the government revenue collector like a blessing in disguise in collecting higher taxes from imports.

Board's customs wing achieved 19.50-per cent growth over the corresponding period last year followed by income tax 15 per cent.

Final data of VAT or value-added tax collection would be available after 20th of January when businesses will submit their VAT returns.

In the provisional data, the VAT wing achieved 9.54 per cent growth that would go up by end of the month.

However, the volume of VAT collection is higher than that of other two wings as usual in H1.

The NBR collected Tk 465.85 billion VAT, Tk 394.21 billion income tax and Tk 402.02 billion import and export duty in the July-December period.

However, the customs wing faced a Tk 70.95-billion shortfall against its target followed by the VAT wing Tk 58.94 billion and income tax Tk 40.91 billion.

When talking with the Daily Observer a senior NBR official said as Bangladesh was escaped from the second wave of coronavirus, business and economic activities were in picking positions but due to spread of newly identified Omicron variant the overall business may face set back again and in preparation of next national budget, officials must keep in mind the changing Covid scenario.





