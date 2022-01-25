

ONE Bank signs deal with GD Assist Ltd

Recently ONE Bank Ltd signed an Agreement with GD Assist Limited. Md. Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of GD Assist Limited signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, says a press release.Under this Agreement, OBL Insured Deposit Scheme account holders will enjoy free life insurance coverage up to BDT 10,00,000 along with free hospitalization cost coverage, free healthcare sessions, free medical advice from foreign doctors, discounts in 100+ hospitals and diagnostic centers and some other exciting features. Senior officials of both the organizations were also present in this occasion.