Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets

Southeast Bank Ltd formally launches 4 (four) Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country, especially at the rural and semi-urban area at Monirampur, Jashore; Faridpur Sadar; Kalihati, Tangail and Kumarkhali in Kushtia district respectively. Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country, says a press release.Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the formal operation of the 4 Agent Banking outlets virtually as chief guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 4 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching event.All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom".Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account;Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan.It also offers attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan instalment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.