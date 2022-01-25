Textiles, apparel exports to US increase by 30.68pc

The import volume of textiles and apparel from Bangladesh by the United States of America (USA) keeps growing with 30.68 per cent rise last year, according to the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), USA.

The OTEXA recently published the monthly trade data of the United State of America for the period of January-November, 2021.

The US import from Bangladesh during the mentioned period has increased by 30.68% compared to the same period of 2020, whereas their global import saw 25.43% growth, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel on Sunday.

China being the top import market for USA and having a 24% share of the USA's total apparel import, posted 27.29% growth during this period, he said.

During this period USA's import from Vietnam has grown by 12.73%.

Countries which have seen significant growth are - Pakistan 59.30%, Honduras 47.10%, India 35.47%, and Mexico 29.67%. -UNB







