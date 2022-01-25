

HR Textile Mills declares 10pc dividend

The meeting was presided over by Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Chairman of the board of directors of the company, while Mohammad Abdul Moyeed, Managing Director; Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen Direcotor; Independent Directors Professor Dr. A.H.M. Habibur Rahman and Professor Dr. Md. Zakir Hussain Bhuiyan, Chief Financial Officer Md. Abu Amar Naheel and Company Secretary Mohammad Wali Ullah were present.







