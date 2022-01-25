Video
HR Textile Mills declares 10pc dividend

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

HR Textile Mills declares 10pc dividend

HR Textile Mills declares 10pc dividend

H.R. Textile Mills Limited declared 10% Dividend (5% Cash and 5% Stock Dividend), for the year ended 30th June 2021, which has been approved in the 37th AGM held on Monday virtually using on digital platform, says a press release.
The meeting was presided over by Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Chairman of the board of directors of the company, while Mohammad Abdul Moyeed, Managing Director;   Professor   Mohammad Abdul Momen Direcotor; Independent Directors Professor Dr. A.H.M. Habibur Rahman and Professor Dr. Md. Zakir Hussain Bhuiyan, Chief Financial Officer Md. Abu Amar Naheel and Company Secretary Mohammad Wali Ullah were present.


« PreviousNext »

