Banks to operate with half staff to contain C-19

Bangladesh Bank has instructed all banks to conduct banking activities with half the officers and employees to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

On Monday (January 24) the central bank has sent a directive to all Managing Directors and CEOs of all scheduled banks to immediate action.

According to the directive, banking activities should be conducted with half the manpower (officers and employees) on a rooster basis as the government has imposed restriction on office staffs aiming to control the transmission of the pandemic.

However, in order to continue the required banking services, the concerned banking institution will be able to arrange the duty roster on its own.

Other officers / employees will be in their workplace/home and carry out office work virtually. The service recipients who come to the bank must strictly follow the hygiene guidelines including wearing a mask.

Earlier on Sunday (January 23), another directive said that the officers and employees working in the bank should get the vaccination certificate and the officers / employees of the bank and the incoming service recipients must follow proper hygiene rules including wearing masks.

