ICMAB accords reception of newly qualified CMAs

The Council of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) accorded an open hall reception to the students who passed CMA (Certified Management Accountant) Special examination 2021, at the institute premises in the city on Sunday.

Commerce (Senior) Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the event as Chief Guest while Additional Commerce Secretary (IIT) AHM Shafiquzzman and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Advisor AKM Delwer Hussain attended as the special guests.

51 students who successfully qualified to achieve the prestigious CMA degree were warmly greeted by the Office Bearers, Councilors, Members and Students of the Institute. Newly qualified students were briefly introduced before the audience.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh congratulated the newly passed CMAs and assured to take necessary steps for the development of this profession and the Institute.

ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique congratulated the newly graduated CMAs to work for the overall development of the country and the welfare of the people. Congratulating them on their success, he said that their families have contributed a lot to this success.

Past Presidents, Council Members, large number of Fellow and Associate Members of the Institute and a large number of running students attended the programme.







