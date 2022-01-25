ADB to fund study about gas storage sites in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved technical assistance for Pakistan to undertake a master study to assess potential gas storage infrastructure development sites.

The study will identify cost, modality, geology and location proximity to transmission networks and load centres, market parameters, ownership, and operation and maintenance among other factors.

The ADB will administer the technical assistance through the energy division of its Central and West Asia Department in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

-Dawn





