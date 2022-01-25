Video
Policy, statutes for boosting  e-comms underscored

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Bangladesh, like other countries in the world, has seen spike in electronic commerce and consumers can now choose from a variety of digital products and services created by a number of young entrepreneurs.
As the industry yet to achieved its full potential and its expansion is being challenged by a number of obstacles, Preneur Lab Youth and Innovation Trust which works to empower entrepreneurs have come forward to ameliorate the scenario with the "Business Boost Bangladesh'' (BBB).
BBB is aimed at easing the path of entrepreneurship and the process of business formation and operation. To reform the policy, It conducted surveys and interviewed hundreds of youth entrepreneurs, done FGDs with lawyers, policymakers, and business registrars in the process.
A 2-hour virtual roundtable on digital business and eCommerce was organized on Saturday, as part of this initiative where they published a report that outlined all of the findings which will be publicly available.
Experts gave their perspectives on the business difficulties and how to improve the business environment more conducive to entrepreneurs. The initiative's ultimate goal is policy reform to aid in the growth of the startup ecosystem. The roundtable brought together business leaders, startup entrepreneurs, and policymakers to discussion on Boosting eCommerce & Startups in Bangladesh
A number of other notable experts and policymakers namely Dr. Atiur Rahman, former Governor of the Bangladesh Bank; Tajdin Hassan, CMO, Daraz- Alibaba Group; Rezwanul Haque, Head of eCommerce, a2i Program, ICT Division of Bangladesh; Sahariar Hasan Jii Sun, National Consultant, a2i, ICT Division of Bangladesh; Sabera Anwar, Founder of GoDeshi - Made in Bangladesh, etc shared their views and ideas based on their expertise and knowledge in this subject.
The roundtable discussion was moderated by Rakhshanda Rukham who is the Co-Founder of the Preneur Lab Youth and Innovations Trust. Arif Nezami, Co-Founder of the Preneur Lab Youth and Innovations Trust, was in attendance.
Dr. Atiur Rahman said: "The report did an excellent job of analyzing and identifying the problem that today's businesses face". He also suggested, "The regulations and process should be simplified but at the same time, it needs proper surveillance and monitoring. The main problem with a trade license is that it requires renewal every year. Trade licenses should be renewed every 5 years for small businesses. Sometimes the overall registration process costs can be very expensive for a young entrepreneur."
The new form of business, e-commerce is growing fashionable in the country, as it is in the rest of the globe. Many people, particularly women from various fields, are expressing a strong interest in starting and running their own home-based enterprises.


