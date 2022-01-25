Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung Lifestyle TVs win German Eye Care Certification

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

The 2022 Samsung Lifestyle TVs won the 'Eye Care' Certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) in Germany, one of Europe's largest technical-scientific associations with more than 36,000 members.
The certification applies to Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle TV models including The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero. The screens are evaluated on various categories, including 'Safety', 'Gentle to the eyes', flicker level, uniformity, and color fidelity, says a press release.
The new Lifestyle TVs were assessed for safety from blue light emission and melatonin inhibition levels based on a light hazard classification method set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle TVs satisfy the IEC's standards for screen flickering, which can cause eye fatigue or headache for viewers. They were also recognized for excellence in color fidelity and picture quality uniformity, both elements of which contribute to the eye comfort level while watching TV. Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle TVs were also verified as 'Glare-Free' by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a leading independent safety science company. UL's verification validates the 'Glare-Free' claim by assessing the products against the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) testing standard set by the International Commission on Illumination (CIE).
Samsung's new Lifestyle TV models use a new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties to deliver the optimal brightness and provide the best picture quality without glare.
These glare assessments were calculated based on test results of watching TV in both 300 lux, which is equivalent to a brightly lit work area, and in 70 lux, which is usually the value for a dimly lit work area.
Additionally, Samsung's all new 2022 QLED models received the world's first 'Pantone Validated' certification from Pantone, the world-famous brand in the global color industry and creator of the Pantone Matching System (PMS).
These models receiving this recognition from Pantone include all 20 newly released models - 15 QLED TVs in both 4K and 8K and five monitors. Samsung's 2022 QLED TV line-up was recognized for its accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colors and newly added 110 skin tone shades.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL establishes credit guarantee arrangement with USDA
ONE Bank signs deal with GD Assist Ltd
Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets
Solar power: The ultimate cap on costlier crude?
Cathay Pacific says ‘cash burn’ will worsen over HK curbs
Textiles, apparel exports to US increase by 30.68pc
HR Textile Mills declares 10pc dividend


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft