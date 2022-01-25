Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Markets follow Wall Street down as traders eye Fed meeting

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

HONG KONG, Jan 24: Most markets sank in Asia and Europe on Monday following another painful sell-off on Wall Street, with investors' focus on the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting this week, where officials are expected to unveil their plans to battle soaring inflation. Tech firms -- which soared on the back of the pandemic -- led the retreat in New York after weak subscriber figures from Netflix fuelled concerns that the end of lockdowns and reopening of economies is seeing consumers changing their spending habits.
That comes as traders contemplate the end of the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place by central banks in early 2020 to cushion the impact of Covid-19 containment measures, with the Fed expected to start lifting interest rates from March.
Minutes from the Fed's December gathering indicated officials were turning more hawkish as they grow increasingly concerned about inflation, which is sitting at a four-decade high.
Commentators have tipped the first increase in borrowing costs in March followed by another three hikes before the end of the year, while the central bank is also forecast to start running down its vast bond-holdings that have helped keep rates down.
Economists at Goldman Sachs said at the weekend they saw increases in March, June, September and December, with July as the start of the Fed's balance sheet reduction but warned inflation pressures meant "risks are tilted somewhat to the upside of our baseline".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL establishes credit guarantee arrangement with USDA
ONE Bank signs deal with GD Assist Ltd
Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets
Solar power: The ultimate cap on costlier crude?
Cathay Pacific says ‘cash burn’ will worsen over HK curbs
Textiles, apparel exports to US increase by 30.68pc
HR Textile Mills declares 10pc dividend


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft