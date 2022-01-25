Markets follow Wall Street down as traders eye Fed meeting

HONG KONG, Jan 24: Most markets sank in Asia and Europe on Monday following another painful sell-off on Wall Street, with investors' focus on the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting this week, where officials are expected to unveil their plans to battle soaring inflation. Tech firms -- which soared on the back of the pandemic -- led the retreat in New York after weak subscriber figures from Netflix fuelled concerns that the end of lockdowns and reopening of economies is seeing consumers changing their spending habits.

That comes as traders contemplate the end of the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place by central banks in early 2020 to cushion the impact of Covid-19 containment measures, with the Fed expected to start lifting interest rates from March.

Minutes from the Fed's December gathering indicated officials were turning more hawkish as they grow increasingly concerned about inflation, which is sitting at a four-decade high.

Commentators have tipped the first increase in borrowing costs in March followed by another three hikes before the end of the year, while the central bank is also forecast to start running down its vast bond-holdings that have helped keep rates down.

Economists at Goldman Sachs said at the weekend they saw increases in March, June, September and December, with July as the start of the Fed's balance sheet reduction but warned inflation pressures meant "risks are tilted somewhat to the upside of our baseline". -AFP











