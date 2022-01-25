

Oil firms make huge profits thru tax-free imports in Pak

These OMCs have reported to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) through the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) that they had imported about 2.416bn litres of petrol (motor gasoline) from China between January 1, 2020 and January 1, 2022. They were not required to pay 10 per cent customs duty on these imports under the CPFTA unlike similar imports from the rest of the world.

On January 14, the Petroleum Division had directed all the OMCs to provide evidence-based data on import of petrol from China. "It has been observed that a number of OMCs have imported motor spirit from China" and under the CPFTA they should provide complete details of their petrol imports for the last two years - January 1, 2020 to January 1, 2022 - within 10 days.

In response, the OMCs also provided the names of ships, the port of origin where the product was loaded, product quantities in litres, the offloading port along with date of decanting and the duties paid.

2.4bn litres of petrol imported from China in two years

A government official said the OMCs did not violate any law in these imports even though they earned windfall profits.

"If at all there is any revenue loss or impact of cheaper duty-free imports from China has not reached Pakistani consumers, it is because of a loophole in the government policy/law and not because of any wrongdoing on the part of the OMCs," an oil industry expert said.

Under the country's import policy, petroleum products attract 10pc customs duty on imports while an equivalent 10pc deemed duty is applicable on local production of these products. However, the CPFTA provides duty exemption to thousands of items in bilateral trade, including petroleum products that in some cases entail 0.25-0.5pc additional customs duty (ACD).

It is not clear yet as to how and why the petroleum imports were made part of the revised CPFTA in 2019 when China is a net importer of oil and these products were not in the original FTA (Free Trade Agreement) signed in 2006 and then revised in 2016. It is also strange that such a facility is not part of the FTA with Malaysia which is a major oil producer and exporter.

According to the report submitted to the Petroleum Division through the OCAC, an umbrella association of about two dozen refineries and oil companies, the OMCs also paid about Rs1.447bn as ACD to the government kitty.

Interestingly, petroleum pricing at present is neither based on cost-plus formula nor on an individual OMC basis. Instead, prices are worked out by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on the basis of rates published in Platt's Oilgram and the OMCs are free to import their products from sources of their choice and keeping in view commercial viability. -Dawn













