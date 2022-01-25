HC asks telecom operators to ensure quality internet service

The High Court (HC) directed the country's mobile telecom operators to stop mobile call drop and ensure a crystal clear voice call quality, fast moving internet service and stable network.

On Sunday, the High Court bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order with a rule after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard.

The court also constituted a five-member monitoring committee to oversee the activities of the complaint cell of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for ensuring speedy solution of mobile network and mobile internet related issues, and customer complaints.

The committee members included secretaries to the ICT Division and Posts and Telecommunications Division of the Posts, chairman of BTRC, one teacher from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and one representative from the Mobile Telecom Operators.

The committee has been asked to submit a report to the court within 30 days from the date of receiving the court order.

The High Court in the rule has asked the respondents to explain in four weeks as to why their inaction in ensuring crystal clear voice, high speed internet service and stable network should not be declared illegal and as to why the respondents should not be directed to withdraw the time-frame for data pack service allowing the subscribers to use the purchased data until full consumption.

A total of seven people -- including Posts and Telecommunications Secretary, BTRC Chairman, Grameenphone's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yasir Azman, Robi's CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Banglalink's Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas and Teletalk's CEO Md Shahab Uddin --have been made respondents in this case.

Barrister MA Masum, the lawyer for the petitioner, said his client Saifur Rahman Rahi, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the petition seeking the court order because he doubts if the complaint cell of BTRC was working properly.

"Customers would not have suffered this much had the cell done its job," he added.

Rahi is a subscriber to all four mobile phone operators of Bangladesh. He filed a complaint with the BTRC on Jan 5 over dropped calls, poor networks and expiry of data before full use.

He sent a legal notice on Jan 10 after failing to get remedy from the BTRC complaint cell. But his notice went unanswered and he moved the High Court last week.

Primary hearing of the petition was held Sunday where lawyer M A Masum appeared for the petitioner and deputy attorney general Bepul Bagmar represented the state in the hearing.










