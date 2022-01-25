PRAN, Arla Foods to work for sustainable dairy output



PRAN-RFL Group Chairman and CEO Ahsan Khan Chowdhury (left) and Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Peter Hallberg exchange documents after signing a Letter of Intent at the latter's Bangladesh headquarters in Dhaka recently.

PRAN-RFL Group Chairman and CEO Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Peter Hallberg signed a Letter of Intent recently at the latter's Bangladesh headquarters in Dhaka, to mark the commencement of the collaboration, says a press release.

The event was also attended by PRAN Group Managing Director Eleash Mridha, Pran Dairy Executive Director Md Muniruzzaman and Marketing Head Galib Bin Mohammad, CSR and Alternative Channel Management Manager Sumaita Khan and Arla Foods Commercial Project Manager Toni Lehtonen.

In the primary phase of the collaboration, both organizations will conduct farm assessments to build capacity and to identify opportunities for more sustainabledairy farming solutions.

Subsequently, a series of training sessions will be conducted targeting trainers, extension staff and other relevant stakeholders to supplement the ongoing dairy activities. Additionally, apart from strengthening the local dairy value chain, there will be further collaboration with Bangladesh Agricultural University to collect data systematically and scientifically toanalyze social, environmental, and economic impact of the collaboration.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, "We have a huge opportunity doing well in the dairy sector of Bangladesh. PRAN Dairy is working closely with the contractual dairy farmers at remote places and giving various support and training for their skill development. But we need to give more emphasis on sustainable dairy production to increase

milk productivity and quality, alongside economic output of the local dairy value chain in Bangladesh. I hope the initiative will bring good contribution at our dairy sector."

Stressing on the importance of the project, Peter Hallberg, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh stated, "In any country we operate in the world, we act responsible towards its societies. We feel that we can contribute significantly to the overall development of the dairy sector, supporting the goals of the country.As the fourth largest dairy cooperative in the world, with over 100 years of dairy experience, we are in a unique position to deliver commercial success for the dairy farmers in Bangladesh in and development of the sector and to do so sustainability."

PRAN Dairy has 12 thousand contract farmers. Every day, PRAN collects more than 2 lakh liters of milk on an average directly from farmers. The collected milk has been brought to Narsingdi factory through own vehicles.

Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power, Dano Growth Shakti and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to millions every month.

Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 9,400 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the leading players in the international dairy arena with well-known brands like Arla®, Lurpak®, Puck®, Castello® and Dano®.











