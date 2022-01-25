Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Qcoom starts refunding money to annoyed customers

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

E-commerce Company 'Qcoom.com' has started repaying money to its customers who did not receive products even after paying in advance.
Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Monday started the disbursement of the money through handing over cheques to 20 customers at a function at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the city. The Qcoom will refund Tk 59.05 crore to 6,721 customers gradually.
Speaking at the function, Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the other consumers of Qcoom will also be refunded soon. He said the government is taking steps to refund all money to the customers who did not receive products even after paying in advance through using any payment gateway in digital platform.
He said the government is working hard to bring back trust and transparency in the e-commerce sector.
"The government is working to protect the rights of consumers. The Ministry of Commerce has already taken necessary steps to bring e-commerce under control. E-commerce transactions are being controlled," he added.
 Among others, Additional Secretary of the ministry Md Hafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry and Head of the E-Commerce Cell AHM Shafiquzzaman and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) President Shomi Kaiser attended the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
IBBL establishes credit guarantee arrangement with USDA
ONE Bank signs deal with GD Assist Ltd
Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets
Solar power: The ultimate cap on costlier crude?
Cathay Pacific says ‘cash burn’ will worsen over HK curbs
Textiles, apparel exports to US increase by 30.68pc
HR Textile Mills declares 10pc dividend


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft