Qcoom starts refunding money to annoyed customers

E-commerce Company 'Qcoom.com' has started repaying money to its customers who did not receive products even after paying in advance.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Monday started the disbursement of the money through handing over cheques to 20 customers at a function at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the city. The Qcoom will refund Tk 59.05 crore to 6,721 customers gradually.

Speaking at the function, Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the other consumers of Qcoom will also be refunded soon. He said the government is taking steps to refund all money to the customers who did not receive products even after paying in advance through using any payment gateway in digital platform.

He said the government is working hard to bring back trust and transparency in the e-commerce sector.

"The government is working to protect the rights of consumers. The Ministry of Commerce has already taken necessary steps to bring e-commerce under control. E-commerce transactions are being controlled," he added.

Among others, Additional Secretary of the ministry Md Hafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry and Head of the E-Commerce Cell AHM Shafiquzzaman and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) President Shomi Kaiser attended the function.












































